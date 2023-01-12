Pangea 235 – Best of 2022

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

DYLAN MOON, I-80, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)

WU-LU, Calo Paste, LOGGERHEAD (Warp)

700 BLISS, Discipline, Nothing to Declare (Hyperdub)

MOOR MOTHER, RAP JASM (feat. AKAI SOLO & Justmadnice), Jazz Codes (Anti-)

BRIAN HARNETTY, A Feast of Liberation, Words and Silences (Letterpress)

ETCETERAL, Gologlavka, Rhizome (Glitterbeat Records/tak:til)

HORSE LORDS, Mess Mend, Comradely Objects (RVNG Intl.)

ROMPERAYO, Calzoncillo Colorado, Así No Se Puede Muchaches (SOUK)

MAI MAI MAI, Secondo Coro delle Lavandaie, Rimorso (Maple Death Records)

EL KHAT, La Sama, Aalbat Alawi Op.99 (Glitterbeat)

MD. AFTER HUSSAIN & PAQ, You Fed Me Poison And Called It Honey (Modhu Hoi Hoi Bish Khawaila), Matir Gaan (Songs Of The Earth) (Hive Mind Records)

DIATOM DELI, Massive Headships of Centering Tiles, Time~Lapse Nature (RVNG Intl.)

ŠIROM, Wilted Superstition Engaged in Copulation, The Liquified Throne of Simplicity (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

STEFANO PILIA, ASCENSIO, Spiralis Aurea (Die Schachtel)

BLACK OX ORKESTAR, Viderkol (Echo), Everything Returns (Constellation Records)

ERIC CHENAUX, Say Laura, Say Laura (Constellation Records)

SILVIA TAROZZI & DEBORAH WALKER, Ignoranti senza scuole, Canti di guerra, di lavoro e d’amore (Unseen Worlds)



Riepilogo completo Pangea Best of 2022

Album

700 BLISS, Nothing to Declare (Hyperdub)

BARNETT + COLOCCIA, Third Wilderness (SIGE Records)

BLACK OX ORKESTAR, Everything Returns (Constellation Records)

BRIAN HARNETTY, Words and Silences (Letterpress)

DIATOM DELI, Time~Lapse Nature (RVNG Intl.)

DYLAN MOON, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)

EL KHAT, Aalbat Alawi Op.99 (Glitterbeat)

ERIC CHENAUX, Say Laura (Constellation Records)

ETCETERAL, Rhizome (Glitterbeat Records/tak:til)

GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO, Polvere di rabbia (Kohlhaas)

HORSE LORDS, Comradely Objects (RVNG Intl.)

HÜMA UTKU, The Psychologist (Editions Mego)

JEFF PARKER, Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy (Aguirre Records)

JÉRÔME NOETINGER, Sur quelques mondes étranges (Gagarin Records)

LEATHERETTE, Fiesta (Bronson Recordings)

MAI MAI MAI, Rimorso (Maple Death Records)

MD AFTER HUSSAIN & PAQ, Matir Gaan (Songs Of The Earth) (Hive Mind Records)

MONOFONIC ORCHESTRA, Carnival – The Roger Stanza Sessions (Plastica Marella)

MOOR MOTHER, Jazz Codes (Anti-)

ROMPERAYO, Así No Se Puede Muchaches (SOUK)

SAFA, IBTIHALAT (UIQ)

SAINT ABDULLAH, Inshallahlaland (Room40)

SEBASTIANO DE GENNARO, Musica Razionale (19’40”)

SILVIA TAROZZI & DEBORAH WALKER, Canti di guerra, di lavoro e d’amore (Unseen Worlds)

ŠIROM, The Liquified Throne of Simplicity (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

STEFANO PILIA, Spiralis Aurea (Die Schachtel)

WU-LU, LOGGERHEAD (Warp)

Ristampe

BEAT HAPPENING, You Turn Me On (Domino)

FENNESZ, Hotel Paral.lel (Editions Mego)

JOHN MCGUIRE, Pulse Music (Unseen Worlds)

MOVIETONE, Peel Sessions 1994-1997 (Textile Records)

MURCOF, Martes + Utopia (20th Anniversary Edition) (The Leaf Label)

NEU!, 50! (Grönland)

SET FIRE TO FLAMES, Sings Reign Rebuilder (130701 / FatCat Records)

STEREOLAB, Pulse Of The Early Brain (Switched On Volume 5)

TÜLAY GERMAN & FRANÇOIS RABBATH, Homage To Nazım Hikmet (Zehra)