LOUD! – “Where Are You”, 08.12.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ERLEND APNESETH – Fall (“Nova”, Hubro HUBROCD2651, 2022)

J.WLSN – Walking with stilts (“1993”, Room40 DRM4147, 2022)

ROGER ENO – The Old Dance (“Voices”, Editions EG – EGED 42, 1985)

COLIN STETSON – Orthrus (reduction) (“Chimæra I”, Room40 RM4155, 2022)

SUSANA SANTOS SILVA – All The Birds (“All the Birds and a Telephone Ringing”, Thanatosis Produktion THT18, 2022)

JAB – Badlands (“Out there in the middle of nowhere”, Poole Music PM007, 2022)

NABELÓSE – Kern (“Omokentro”,Bohemian Drips BD016, 2022)

MADS EMIL NIELSEN – Installation – 1 (“Black Box 3”, Arbitrary 14, 2022)

AVIVA ENDEAN – Same River, Twice (“Moths & Stars”, Room40 RM4194, 2022)

CHRISTOPH DAHLBERG – Blackforms (“Blackforms”, Teleskop TELE017, 2022)

HOUSES OF WORSHIP – Walla Olo (“Migration OST”, Midira Records MD139, 2022)

THIS IMMORTAL COIL – Where are you / Dark River (“The World Ended A Long Time Ago”,Ici d’ailleurs IDA152, 2022)

BEN GLAS – VII (“Superpositional Melodies”, Room40 DRM4145, 2022)