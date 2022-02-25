LOUD! – “Stars of Ice”, 10.02.2022
Playlist
CHRISTINA GIANNONE – Stratosphere (“Zone 7”, Room40 RM4166, 2022)
STEVE RODEN – Stars Of Ice (excerpt) (“Stars Of Ice”, Room40 DRM4120, 2022)
AMPHIOR – Imaginary Shelter (“Another Presence”, Glacial Movements, GM047, 2022)
PJUSK – Det som aldri forsvinner (“Salt og Vind”, 12K1094, 2022)
TOMASZ BEDNARCZYK – Playing Stairs (“Windy Weather Always Makes Me Think Of You”, 12K1093, 2022)
IANNIS XENAKIS – Voyage Absolu Des Unari Vers Andromède (“Electroacoustic Works”, Karl, KR092, 2022)
PRIMORJE – Side A (“Primorje – Body TextSecond Sleep – SS 080LP, 2016)
BIAS + RNX – A.D. 2021 – SP#080 – In the midst (“D.A. #016 – A.D., 2021)
BIAS + RNX – A.D. 2021 – SP#084 – Another ice age (“D.A. #016 – A.D., 2021)
ALESSANDRO RAGAZZO – IV inserimento canti Veda parte 1 (“Corpore Absens, Dornwald Records-DW011, 2021)
PHEW/JOHN DUNCAN/KONDO TATSUO – Joy (“Backfire Of Joy”, Black Truffle – BT071, 2021)