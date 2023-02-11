Lonnie Holley: il video di “I Am A Part Of The Wonder” con Moor Mother

Lonnie Holley, classe 1950, statunitense, è anzitutto un artista visivo in attività da decenni. Nel 2006 ha iniziato a fare musica, improvvisando parole e suoni, e nel 2012 ha pubblicato il suo primo disco. Il suo sesto, Oh Me Oh My, prodotto da Jacknife Lee, lo vede al lavoro con Bon Iver, Michael Stipe (REM), Moor Mother, Sharon Van Etten e Rokia Koné, ed esce il 10 marzo per Jagjaguwar. I suoi testi, inevitabilmente data la sua giovinezza povera e difficilissima, hanno a che fare con le condizioni sociali degli afroamericani.

I am

I am a part of a wonder

I am a part of the wonder

A part of the wonder

The wonder

And the wonders of

A drip of water

Falling from the sky

I wanted to play

I wanted to play

I wanted to play

I wanted to play

I, I

And the wonders of

The wonders

The wonders that, oh

The wonders of our love

The wonders of

The wonders of the wonders

Wonder

A grandmother’s hands

Praising for life

High up in the air

A grandfather holding on strong to the tool Dig, break the earth

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

You are living

You are living

By the beat of your heart

By the beat of your heart

By the beat of your heart

I’m a part of the wonder

I am a part of the wonder

Part of the wonder

I, I’m part of the wonder

I’m a part of the wonder

Wonders of

To the wonder

It’s a wonder

It’s a wonder that I’m in

Until the end of my life

When I become a part

I become a part of the wonder