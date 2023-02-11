Lonnie Holley: il video di “I Am A Part Of The Wonder” con Moor Mother
Lonnie Holley, classe 1950, statunitense, è anzitutto un artista visivo in attività da decenni. Nel 2006 ha iniziato a fare musica, improvvisando parole e suoni, e nel 2012 ha pubblicato il suo primo disco. Il suo sesto, Oh Me Oh My, prodotto da Jacknife Lee, lo vede al lavoro con Bon Iver, Michael Stipe (REM), Moor Mother, Sharon Van Etten e Rokia Koné, ed esce il 10 marzo per Jagjaguwar. I suoi testi, inevitabilmente data la sua giovinezza povera e difficilissima, hanno a che fare con le condizioni sociali degli afroamericani.
I am
I am a part of a wonder
I am a part of the wonder
A part of the wonder
The wonder
And the wonders of
A drip of water
Falling from the sky
I wanted to play
I wanted to play
I wanted to play
I wanted to play
I, I
And the wonders of
The wonders
The wonders that, oh
The wonders of our love
The wonders of
The wonders of the wonders
Wonder
A grandmother’s hands
Praising for life
High up in the air
A grandfather holding on strong to the tool Dig, break the earth
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
You are living
You are living
By the beat of your heart
By the beat of your heart
By the beat of your heart
I’m a part of the wonder
I am a part of the wonder
Part of the wonder
I, I’m part of the wonder
I’m a part of the wonder
Wonders of
To the wonder
It’s a wonder
It’s a wonder that I’m in
Until the end of my life
When I become a part
I become a part of the wonder