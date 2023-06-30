Khanate: un video per “Like A Poisoned Dog”
Abbiamo abbondantemente parlato del nuovo Khanate (To Be Cruel), già in Rete e oggi, 30 giugno, anche in vinile per Sacred Bones. Abbiamo visto che vi interessa e dunque ecco il video di “Like A Poisoned Dog” (pezzzo opportunamente editato per l’occasione), una sorta di animazione del lavoro di Karl Lemieux sulla parte grafica dell’album. Per inciso, Karl Lemieux è conosciuto da tempo per la sua collaborazione coi suoi concittadini Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
I feel dead
take a swim in gasoline
throw a match, might as well
cremate my vision of you
like a poisoned dog
not playing dead
it’s dead
oh no, that’s the feeling
I feel dead
how can they do this to me?
always in my periphery
you’re the reason
all of you
my eyes stab you to no avail
hands on your throat
but only in my head
you’re the reason, you
I feel dead
now you’re boiling like my blood
let’s all die
lets die
lets all
the horror of a smile, a glance or a voice
throw that match
I beg you
might as well
what if I looked inside?
what would I see?
your thoughts, your heart or your dreams?
the blood, will it be clean when I drink?
will it purify me?
you’re the reason, you
I feel dead