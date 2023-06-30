Khanate: un video per “Like A Poisoned Dog”

Abbiamo abbondantemente parlato del nuovo Khanate (To Be Cruel), già in Rete e oggi, 30 giugno, anche in vinile per Sacred Bones. Abbiamo visto che vi interessa e dunque ecco il video di “Like A Poisoned Dog” (pezzzo opportunamente editato per l’occasione), una sorta di animazione del lavoro di Karl Lemieux sulla parte grafica dell’album. Per inciso, Karl Lemieux è conosciuto da tempo per la sua collaborazione coi suoi concittadini Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

I feel dead

take a swim in gasoline

throw a match, might as well

cremate my vision of you

like a poisoned dog

not playing dead

it’s dead

oh no, that’s the feeling

I feel dead

how can they do this to me?

always in my periphery

you’re the reason

all of you

my eyes stab you to no avail

hands on your throat

but only in my head

you’re the reason, you

I feel dead

now you’re boiling like my blood

let’s all die

lets die

lets all

the horror of a smile, a glance or a voice

throw that match

I beg you

might as well

what if I looked inside?

what would I see?

your thoughts, your heart or your dreams?

the blood, will it be clean when I drink?

will it purify me?

you’re the reason, you

I feel dead