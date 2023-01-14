Grave Pleasures: il video di “Society Of Spectres”
Il terzo album dei Grave Pleasures (ex Beastmilk, suonano post-punk, sono più o meno finlandesi, alla voce c’è Mat McNerney degli Hexvessel) ha per titolo Plagueboys ed esce il 21 aprile 2023 per Century Media. “Society Of Spectres” è il primo pezzo messo in circolo dalla band. Di seguito il testo.
The traveling circus bends your arm
Conscripted in the flesh game
A plague rolls through the quiet dales
A jungle of mutations
You’ve fallen in with banshees
You’re throwing votes to holy ghosts
Your face is in the furnace
You’ll spend your whole life on your knees
Society of Spectres
We’re painted shadows in a cave
Society of Spectres
Of spectres of spectres
If we look through this town
And the human puppets
Will the powers at work
Expose their secrets?
An uncontrollable
Sense of strangeness
Creeps into our beds
And keeps us silent
When you pull the curtains
The vipers shake the nest
When you drink the cool aid
You’ll be well rewarded
When they go for the throat
And they take you to task
And you’re up to your eyeballs
You’ll be shackled up to the end