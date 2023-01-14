Grave Pleasures: il video di “Society Of Spectres”

Il terzo album dei Grave Pleasures (ex Beastmilk, suonano post-punk, sono più o meno finlandesi, alla voce c’è Mat McNerney degli Hexvessel) ha per titolo Plagueboys ed esce il 21 aprile 2023 per Century Media. “Society Of Spectres” è il primo pezzo messo in circolo dalla band. Di seguito il testo.

The traveling circus bends your arm

Conscripted in the flesh game

A plague rolls through the quiet dales

A jungle of mutations

You’ve fallen in with banshees

You’re throwing votes to holy ghosts

Your face is in the furnace

You’ll spend your whole life on your knees

Society of Spectres

We’re painted shadows in a cave

Society of Spectres

Of spectres of spectres

If we look through this town

And the human puppets

Will the powers at work

Expose their secrets?

An uncontrollable

Sense of strangeness

Creeps into our beds

And keeps us silent

When you pull the curtains

The vipers shake the nest

When you drink the cool aid

You’ll be well rewarded

When they go for the throat

And they take you to task

And you’re up to your eyeballs

You’ll be shackled up to the end