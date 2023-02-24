Grave Pleasures: il video di “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”
Abbiamo già pubblicato la notizia del nuovo album dei Grave Pleasures.
Dopo “Society Of Spectres” tocca a “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”, con un’affascinante Eva Dereta. Dove l’avete già vista? Nel vecchio video per “Joy Through Death”, che – non ce ne vogliano – rimane forse il più memorabile tra i loro.
Il testo di “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”:
Our bodies are destroyed
Annihilated for pleasure
Your needs on a shopping list
A kill for our highest thrill
The shape of tears to come
Heart like a slaughterhouse
Too hot to ever cool down
Heart like a slaughterhouse
Our violence is delight
Tape-recorded for playback
Dream-flesh of a different skin
Blunt trauma romantics
The shape of tears to come
Heart like a slaughterhouse
Too high to ever come down
Heart like a slaughterhouse
The shape of tears to come
Heart like a slaughterhouse
Too much blood to ever clean up
Heart like a slaughterhouse
A blush of flood
overboard
Muscle memory
So physical
Victim to victim
Throat to throat
Desperately intimate obliterations
Our lust is corrupt
With beautiful deviations
Knife kiss through blood
Blurred lines
to step over
The shape of tears to come
Heart like a slaughterhouse
Too much blood to ever clean up
Heart like a slaughterhouse