Grave Pleasures: il video di “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”

Abbiamo già pubblicato la notizia del nuovo album dei Grave Pleasures.

Dopo “Society Of Spectres” tocca a “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”, con un’affascinante Eva Dereta. Dove l’avete già vista? Nel vecchio video per “Joy Through Death”, che – non ce ne vogliano – rimane forse il più memorabile tra i loro.

Il testo di “Heart Like A Slaughterhouse”:

Our bodies are destroyed

Annihilated for pleasure

Your needs on a shopping list

A kill for our highest thrill

The shape of tears to come

Heart like a slaughterhouse

Too hot to ever cool down

Heart like a slaughterhouse

Our violence is delight

Tape-recorded for playback

Dream-flesh of a different skin

Blunt trauma romantics

The shape of tears to come

Heart like a slaughterhouse

Too high to ever come down

Heart like a slaughterhouse

The shape of tears to come

Heart like a slaughterhouse

Too much blood to ever clean up

Heart like a slaughterhouse

A blush of flood

overboard

Muscle memory

So physical

Victim to victim

Throat to throat

Desperately intimate obliterations

Our lust is corrupt

With beautiful deviations

Knife kiss through blood

Blurred lines

to step over

The shape of tears to come

Heart like a slaughterhouse

Too much blood to ever clean up

Heart like a slaughterhouse