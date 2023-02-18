Come dicevamo, ci sarà un album a firma Full Of Hell e Primitive Man: in ascolto “Tunnels To God”

I fatti sono tutti nella notizia precedente. Dopo Rubble Home, la strana coppia (ci troviamo ai poli opposti del metal estremo) condivide gli undici minuti di “Tunnels To God”, la traccia che conclude il disco.

A bloated conscience, distended and swollen

Fires signals like flares to merging nerve endings

A moldering subconscious, like a lantern through fog

shrieks through the current, overwhelmed with ruin

Trepanation for future joys

A world without fear

Tunnels to God

A wet bleeding hole within the time wound

Irreconcilable existence

This wet noise of unending need

Chaining my soul to the in between

Worse than hell

Undefinable suffering: punishment built for the spiritually blind

Crushing weight of nothing.

Now a gift to all his children, the absence of non-existence

Worse than hell

Tracklist

Trepanation For Future Joys

Rubble Home

Bludgeon

Dwindling Will

Tunnels To God