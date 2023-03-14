Brown Sugar – S13E19 06.03.2023
In questa diciannovesima puntata Brown Sugar esplora le numerose e splendide nuove uscite della settimana.
Playlist
Keith Murray – Radio
9th Wonder, Amber Navran, King Draft – Workin’
Rome Streetz, Big Ghost Ltd, Swab – Majisty
Che Noir, Big Ghost Ltd, 7xvethegenius – Veracruz
CRIMEAPPLE – Pissy in the Palazzo
Kid Abstrakt, Leo Low Pass, Predominanc – On Point
De La Soul, Redman – Oooh
Mez, REASON, Symba, 8AE (Dreamville) – Culture
Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim – N**** Sooooo Good
The Bamboos, Ozay Moore – Midlife Glow
A.M. Early Morning, Vic Spencer, Daniel Son – Rebels
Vic Spencer, 38 Spesh, Rome Streetz – Wisemind
Yazmin Lacey – Where Did You Go?
Adi Oasis, Aaron Taylor – FourSixty
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar è un programma dedicato a rap, neo soul, R&B, funk, in onda tutti i lunedì dalle 18 alle 19 su Radio Città Fujiko