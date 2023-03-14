Brown Sugar – S13E19 06.03.2023

In questa diciannovesima puntata Brown Sugar esplora le numerose e splendide nuove uscite della settimana.

Playlist

Keith Murray – Radio

9th Wonder, Amber Navran, King Draft – Workin’

Rome Streetz, Big Ghost Ltd, Swab – Majisty

Che Noir, Big Ghost Ltd, 7xvethegenius – Veracruz

CRIMEAPPLE – Pissy in the Palazzo

Kid Abstrakt, Leo Low Pass, Predominanc – On Point

De La Soul, Redman – Oooh

Mez, REASON, Symba, 8AE (Dreamville) – Culture

Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim – N**** Sooooo Good

The Bamboos, Ozay Moore – Midlife Glow

A.M. Early Morning, Vic Spencer, Daniel Son – Rebels

Vic Spencer, 38 Spesh, Rome Streetz – Wisemind

Yazmin Lacey – Where Did You Go?

Adi Oasis, Aaron Taylor – FourSixty