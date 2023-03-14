Brown Sugar – S13E18 27.02.2023
In questa diciottesima puntata Brown Sugar, mentre naviga nel mare delle nuove uscite, si interroga sull’importanza della cura di se stessi,del proprio spirito attraverso la testimonianza di vari artisti che hanno usato la musica in modo catartico.
Playlist
I Need You Tonight – Junior M.a.f.i.a ft Faith Evans
Making Rounds – Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog
top notch – Vada, The Smokers Club, Jay Worthy
Fly With Me – Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine
Big Steppa – Rome Streetz
Fresh Out The Water – Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, DJ Muggs
Deeper Than My Skin – Tall Black Guy+Ozay Moore
Life On The Street – Keith Murray
Mental – Denzel Curry, Saul Williams, Bridget Perez
Nakamarra – Hiatus Kaiyote, Q-Tip
Who Gives Me Breath – Махо
Flower – Tobi, Mavi
Afro Blue – Robert Glasper, Erykah Badu, Phonte, 9th wonder