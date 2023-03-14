Brown Sugar – S13E18 27.02.2023

In questa diciottesima puntata Brown Sugar, mentre naviga nel mare delle nuove uscite, si interroga sull’importanza della cura di se stessi,del proprio spirito attraverso la testimonianza di vari artisti che hanno usato la musica in modo catartico.

Playlist

I Need You Tonight – Junior M.a.f.i.a ft Faith Evans

Making Rounds – Tha God Fahim, Your Old Droog

top notch – Vada, The Smokers Club, Jay Worthy

Fly With Me – Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine

Big Steppa – Rome Streetz

Fresh Out The Water – Madlib, Meyhem Lauren, DJ Muggs

Deeper Than My Skin – Tall Black Guy+Ozay Moore

Life On The Street – Keith Murray

Mental – Denzel Curry, Saul Williams, Bridget Perez

Nakamarra – Hiatus Kaiyote, Q-Tip

Who Gives Me Breath – Махо

Flower – Tobi, Mavi

Afro Blue – Robert Glasper, Erykah Badu, Phonte, 9th wonder