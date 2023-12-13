Area Contaminata 157 – 158 – 159

Area Contaminata #157 ripercorre la carriera solista di David Holmes, dj, musicista, produttore e compositore nord-irlandese, dagli esordi datati 1995, fino al nuovo e splendido album Blind On A Galloping Horse.

Tracklist

David Holmes – Inspired by Leyburn

David Holmes – Don’t Die Just Yet

Howard Blake – An Elephant Called Slowly

Marlene Shaw – California Soul

David Holmes – 69 Police (feat.Sean Gullette)

David Holmes – Kill Her With Kindness

BP Fallon & David Holmes – Henry McCullough

David Holmes feat. Raven Violet – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love

David Holmes feat. Raven Violet – Emotionally Clear

Area Contaminata #158

L’episodio #158 di Area Contaminata si apre con un omaggio a Geordie, chitarrista dei Killing Joke recentemente scomparso, per poi proseguire con sonorità synthwave e un approfondimento sull’album appena di Nina Walsh e Andrew Weatherall col moniker The Woodleigh Research Facility.

Tracklist

Killing Joke – Requiem

RVG – Nothing Really Changes (Sleaford Mods Remix)

Vox Low – Distance

The Woodleigh Research Facility – Gates To The South

The Woodleigh Research Facility – Boots & The Pike

David Holmes feat. Raven Violet – I Laugh Myself To Sleep

Dame Bonnet & Mufti – Pleasure Dreams

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green (Live At Irvine Meadows California, September 12th, 1987)

Area Contaminata #159

Novità post-punk protagoniste della puntata #159 di Area Contaminata che si chiude con uno spazio dedicato alle ristampe e un ricordo di Shane MacGowan.

Tracklist

The Underground Youth – The Allure Of The Light

The Jesus and Mary Chain – jamcod

Current Affairs – Regardless

PIL – Being Stupid Again

Exek – It’s Just A Flesh Wound, Darling

Vintage Crop – Springtime

Screensaver – The Guilt

Girls in Synthesis – I Know No Other Way

Adulkt Life – Rats

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (feat. Mick Jones) – London’s Burning (Live at Acton Town Hall – 15/11/2002)

Tymon Dogg – Lose This Skin (2009 Version)

The Pogues – The Old Main Drag (BBC Janice Long Show – 03/07/1985)

