Area Contaminata 157 – 158 – 159
Area Contaminata #157 ripercorre la carriera solista di David Holmes, dj, musicista, produttore e compositore nord-irlandese, dagli esordi datati 1995, fino al nuovo e splendido album Blind On A Galloping Horse.
Tracklist
David Holmes – Inspired by Leyburn
David Holmes – Don’t Die Just Yet
Howard Blake – An Elephant Called Slowly
Marlene Shaw – California Soul
David Holmes – 69 Police (feat.Sean Gullette)
David Holmes – Kill Her With Kindness
BP Fallon & David Holmes – Henry McCullough
David Holmes feat. Raven Violet – It’s Over, If We Run Out Of Love
David Holmes feat. Raven Violet – Emotionally Clear
Area Contaminata #158
L’episodio #158 di Area Contaminata si apre con un omaggio a Geordie, chitarrista dei Killing Joke recentemente scomparso, per poi proseguire con sonorità synthwave e un approfondimento sull’album appena di Nina Walsh e Andrew Weatherall col moniker The Woodleigh Research Facility.
Tracklist
Killing Joke – Requiem
RVG – Nothing Really Changes (Sleaford Mods Remix)
Vox Low – Distance
The Woodleigh Research Facility – Gates To The South
The Woodleigh Research Facility – Boots & The Pike
David Holmes feat. Raven Violet – I Laugh Myself To Sleep
Dame Bonnet & Mufti – Pleasure Dreams
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green (Live At Irvine Meadows California, September 12th, 1987)
Area Contaminata #159
Novità post-punk protagoniste della puntata #159 di Area Contaminata che si chiude con uno spazio dedicato alle ristampe e un ricordo di Shane MacGowan.
Tracklist
The Underground Youth – The Allure Of The Light
The Jesus and Mary Chain – jamcod
Current Affairs – Regardless
PIL – Being Stupid Again
Exek – It’s Just A Flesh Wound, Darling
Vintage Crop – Springtime
Screensaver – The Guilt
Girls in Synthesis – I Know No Other Way
Adulkt Life – Rats
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros (feat. Mick Jones) – London’s Burning (Live at Acton Town Hall – 15/11/2002)
Tymon Dogg – Lose This Skin (2009 Version)
The Pogues – The Old Main Drag (BBC Janice Long Show – 03/07/1985)