Poptones 167 – 168 – 169
Puntata n. 167 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone uscite discografiche in ambito power pop, beat e soul. Contiene un inedito di Ferro Solo.
Playlist
THE ON AND ONS – Let ya hair down!
ELY “PAPERBOY” REED – That’s love
DEE C. LEE – Don’t forget about love
THE HANNAH BARBERAS – An insatiable lust for laziness
THE EXPLODING HEARTS – Jailbird
FERRO SOLO – Summer vacation
ZAC – All is said, all is done
SOFT SCIENCE – Deceiver
MICHAEL ROBERT MURPHY – Out of sight
ROGER JOSEPH MANNING JR. – Funhouse
CHRIS STAMEY – The one and only (Van Dyke parks)
THE MOSQUITOS – Face up to it
PORTABLE RADIO – Good news
EAST VILLAGE – Kathleen
Poptones 168
Puntata n. 168 di Poptones incentrata su novità discografiche presentate da Gabriele Savioli. Un viaggio lisergico nelle galassie dello space rock a colpi di fuzz e divagazioni psichedeliche.
Playlist
SUN DIAL – Edge of the light
ADAM CAMM – Feel the fuzz
GOAT – Vakna
MAPACHE – French kiss
ALLAH-LAS – Dust
AXIS:SOVA – That dream again
MELT PLASTIC GROUP – Sasparilla
WOLFMANHATTAN PROJECT – Silky narcotic
FLAT WORMS – See you at the show
RVG – Killed by death
Poptones 169
Prima puntata di dicembre, la n. 169 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le migliori uscite del dicembre 1983.
Playlist
ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN – The killing moon
XTC – Toys
JULIAN COPE – Wreck my car
JANIE JONES & THE LASH – House of the ju ju queen
JOHN FOXX – Wings and a wind
NICK HAYWARD – Blue hat for a blue day
JOBOXERS – Johnny friendly (dub version)
PAUL COLLINS BEAT – All over the world
THE SCIENTISTS – We had love
TRUE WEST – Steps to the door
THE LAST – What is in there
THE ZANTEES – I’m ready
THE STINGRAYS – Just can’t help me
THE CELIBATE RIFLES – Summer holidays blues
THE SLICKEE BOYS – Say goodbye
RED ALERT – The dust has settled
SKELETAL FAMILY – The night
THE THREE WISE MEN – Thanks for Christmas