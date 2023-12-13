Poptones 167 – 168 – 169

Puntata n. 167 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone uscite discografiche in ambito power pop, beat e soul. Contiene un inedito di Ferro Solo.

Playlist

THE ON AND ONS – Let ya hair down!

ELY “PAPERBOY” REED – That’s love

DEE C. LEE – Don’t forget about love

THE HANNAH BARBERAS – An insatiable lust for laziness

THE EXPLODING HEARTS – Jailbird

FERRO SOLO – Summer vacation

ZAC – All is said, all is done

SOFT SCIENCE – Deceiver

MICHAEL ROBERT MURPHY – Out of sight

ROGER JOSEPH MANNING JR. – Funhouse

CHRIS STAMEY – The one and only (Van Dyke parks)

THE MOSQUITOS – Face up to it

PORTABLE RADIO – Good news

EAST VILLAGE – Kathleen

Poptones 168

Puntata n. 168 di Poptones incentrata su novità discografiche presentate da Gabriele Savioli. Un viaggio lisergico nelle galassie dello space rock a colpi di fuzz e divagazioni psichedeliche.

Playlist

SUN DIAL – Edge of the light

ADAM CAMM – Feel the fuzz

GOAT – Vakna

MAPACHE – French kiss

ALLAH-LAS – Dust

AXIS:SOVA – That dream again

MELT PLASTIC GROUP – Sasparilla

WOLFMANHATTAN PROJECT – Silky narcotic

FLAT WORMS – See you at the show

RVG – Killed by death

Poptones 169

Prima puntata di dicembre, la n. 169 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le migliori uscite del dicembre 1983.

Playlist

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN – The killing moon

XTC – Toys

JULIAN COPE – Wreck my car

JANIE JONES & THE LASH – House of the ju ju queen

JOHN FOXX – Wings and a wind

NICK HAYWARD – Blue hat for a blue day

JOBOXERS – Johnny friendly (dub version)

PAUL COLLINS BEAT – All over the world

THE SCIENTISTS – We had love

TRUE WEST – Steps to the door

THE LAST – What is in there

THE ZANTEES – I’m ready

THE STINGRAYS – Just can’t help me

THE CELIBATE RIFLES – Summer holidays blues

THE SLICKEE BOYS – Say goodbye

RED ALERT – The dust has settled

SKELETAL FAMILY – The night

THE THREE WISE MEN – Thanks for Christmas

About Poptones