Area Contaminata #146

La puntata #146 di Area Contaminata prende ispirazione dalla contemporanea uscita di una nuova compilation e di tre ristampe dedicate alla scena anarcho-punk che si sviluppò nel Regno Unito tra fine anni Settanta e inizio Ottanta.

Tracklist

Alternative – Change It

Clockwork Criminals – Meers & Hushes

Anthrax – All The Wars

Youth In Asia – Power And The Glory

Xtract – Fight For Peace

Alienated – Living In Fear

Barbed Wire – Weapons Of War

Attrition – In Your Hand

Honey Bane – Girl On The Run

Crass – Bloody Revolutions

Flux Of Pink Indians – Tube Disasters

Hit Parade – Here’s What You Find In Any Prison

Chumbawamba – Revolution

The Mob – No Doves Fly Here

About Area Contaminata