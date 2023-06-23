Area Contaminata #146
La puntata #146 di Area Contaminata prende ispirazione dalla contemporanea uscita di una nuova compilation e di tre ristampe dedicate alla scena anarcho-punk che si sviluppò nel Regno Unito tra fine anni Settanta e inizio Ottanta.
Tracklist
Alternative – Change It
Clockwork Criminals – Meers & Hushes
Anthrax – All The Wars
Youth In Asia – Power And The Glory
Xtract – Fight For Peace
Alienated – Living In Fear
Barbed Wire – Weapons Of War
Attrition – In Your Hand
Honey Bane – Girl On The Run
Crass – Bloody Revolutions
Flux Of Pink Indians – Tube Disasters
Hit Parade – Here’s What You Find In Any Prison
Chumbawamba – Revolution
The Mob – No Doves Fly Here