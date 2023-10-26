Ablaut – episodio 40 – 16/10/2023

Qui la puntata.

Riguardo Oneohtrix Point Never – The Body Trail.

“Everything is recorded. If it is recorded, then it can be edited. If it can be edited then the order, sense, meaning and direction are as arbitrary and personal as the agenda and/or person editing. This is magic”.

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge

Tratto da “Thee Psychick Bible, Thee Apocryphal Scriptures ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and Thee Third Mind ov Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth”, Feral House, 2010.

Tracklist

V & JAB – Take the hot Route

KMRU – Matching Teal Surfaces

Served – Contrail

Voice Actor – Camden

SSIEGE – Terza Acqua

Onehotrix Point Never – The Body Trail

GI GI – Sunchoke

Tirzah – No Limit

Kyyberwall, Susu Laroche – 55F

Christoph De Babalon – Believe

Internazionale – Pleasure And Shame

Frank Bretschneider – Curve

The Humble Bee – An Opposite Fall

Lukid – End Loop