Ablaut – episodio 40 – 16/10/2023
Qui la puntata.
Riguardo Oneohtrix Point Never – The Body Trail.
“Everything is recorded. If it is recorded, then it can be edited. If it can be edited then the order, sense, meaning and direction are as arbitrary and personal as the agenda and/or person editing. This is magic”.
Genesis Breyer P-Orridge
Tratto da “Thee Psychick Bible, Thee Apocryphal Scriptures ov Genesis Breyer P-Orridge and Thee Third Mind ov Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth”, Feral House, 2010.
Tracklist
V & JAB – Take the hot Route
KMRU – Matching Teal Surfaces
Served – Contrail
Voice Actor – Camden
SSIEGE – Terza Acqua
Onehotrix Point Never – The Body Trail
GI GI – Sunchoke
Tirzah – No Limit
Kyyberwall, Susu Laroche – 55F
Christoph De Babalon – Believe
Internazionale – Pleasure And Shame
Frank Bretschneider – Curve
The Humble Bee – An Opposite Fall
Lukid – End Loop