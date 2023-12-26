Poptones #170
Puntata n. 170 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone diverse novità discografiche di questa fine 2023, con un pensiero anche a personaggi recentemente scomparsi.
Playlist
KILLING JOKE – Complications
THE POGUES – Sally McKLennane
THE THREE JOHNS – Teenage nightingale to wax
JIM JONES ALL STARS – Gimme the grease
CONNECTIONS – Unsolved mysteries
CALIBRO 35 – Cambio di stagione
THE FALLEN LEAVES – Stay
THE JACK CADES – What will I see
BLUE ORCHIDS – Replica of me
THE UNI BOYS – I’m all right
THOMAS WALSH – All this hurt
JALE NGONDA – If you don’t want my love
THE EVERETTES – Into the night
MAIIAH AND THE ANGELS OF LIBRA – Turn the page!