Poptones #170

Puntata n. 170 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone diverse novità discografiche di questa fine 2023, con un pensiero anche a personaggi recentemente scomparsi.

Playlist

KILLING JOKE – Complications

THE POGUES – Sally McKLennane

THE THREE JOHNS – Teenage nightingale to wax

JIM JONES ALL STARS – Gimme the grease

CONNECTIONS – Unsolved mysteries

CALIBRO 35 – Cambio di stagione

THE FALLEN LEAVES – Stay

THE JACK CADES – What will I see

BLUE ORCHIDS – Replica of me

THE UNI BOYS – I’m all right

THOMAS WALSH – All this hurt

JALE NGONDA – If you don’t want my love

THE EVERETTES – Into the night

MAIIAH AND THE ANGELS OF LIBRA – Turn the page!

About Poptones