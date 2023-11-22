Poptones #165

Puntata n. 165 di Poptones a cura di Gabriele Savioli dedicata a novità discografiche relative a sonorità easy listening, lounge, acid jazz con un tocco di psichedelia.

Playlist

THE JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET – Mr. Cool’s dream

THE KEVIN FINGIER COLLECTIVE – Intro (foreword by Derrick Harriott)

THE KEVIN FINGIER COLLECTIVE – Night walk

PANDA BEAR, SONIC BOOM & ADRIAN SHERWOOD – Edge of the edge dub

GENIUS – Adults only (juicy edit)

IVANO FOSSATI / OSCAR PRUDENTE – Tema del lupo (voglia di non aspettare)

IRAINA MANCINI – Deep end

SAY SHE SHE – Questions

APOLLO SUNS – Pluto

BELBURY POLY – Highways and byways

LEONARD NIMOY – Music to watch space girls by

RALPH McTELL – Kew gardens

