Poptones #165
Puntata n. 165 di Poptones a cura di Gabriele Savioli dedicata a novità discografiche relative a sonorità easy listening, lounge, acid jazz con un tocco di psichedelia.
Playlist
THE JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET – Mr. Cool’s dream
THE KEVIN FINGIER COLLECTIVE – Intro (foreword by Derrick Harriott)
THE KEVIN FINGIER COLLECTIVE – Night walk
PANDA BEAR, SONIC BOOM & ADRIAN SHERWOOD – Edge of the edge dub
GENIUS – Adults only (juicy edit)
IVANO FOSSATI / OSCAR PRUDENTE – Tema del lupo (voglia di non aspettare)
IRAINA MANCINI – Deep end
SAY SHE SHE – Questions
APOLLO SUNS – Pluto
BELBURY POLY – Highways and byways
LEONARD NIMOY – Music to watch space girls by
RALPH McTELL – Kew gardens