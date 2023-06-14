Poptones #151

Per la puntata n. 151 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli presenta le migliori uscite del mese di giugno 1983.

Playlist

THE NOMADS – The way you touch my hand

FLESHTONES – Screamin’ skull

THE BARRACUDAS – Dead skin

THE RAIN PARADE – Talking in my sleep

THE ORSON FAMILY – You shake my soul

ALAN VEGA – Kid CONGO

TALKING HEADS – Girlfriend is better

HAIRCUT ONE HUNDRED – Prime time

THE POLICE – Synchronicity II

THE BIG COUNTRY – Chance

THE PAGANS – Angela

RED ALERT – Rebels in society

BLITZ – Into the daylight

SKELETAL FAMILY – Just a friend

SEX GANG CHILDREN – Sebastiane

THE DANSE SOCIETY – We’re so happy

DEATH IN JUNE – Nothing changes

KILLING JOKE – Let’s all go (to the fire dances)

About Poptones