Poptones #151
Per la puntata n. 151 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli presenta le migliori uscite del mese di giugno 1983.
Playlist
THE NOMADS – The way you touch my hand
FLESHTONES – Screamin’ skull
THE BARRACUDAS – Dead skin
THE RAIN PARADE – Talking in my sleep
THE ORSON FAMILY – You shake my soul
ALAN VEGA – Kid CONGO
TALKING HEADS – Girlfriend is better
HAIRCUT ONE HUNDRED – Prime time
THE POLICE – Synchronicity II
THE BIG COUNTRY – Chance
THE PAGANS – Angela
RED ALERT – Rebels in society
BLITZ – Into the daylight
SKELETAL FAMILY – Just a friend
SEX GANG CHILDREN – Sebastiane
THE DANSE SOCIETY – We’re so happy
DEATH IN JUNE – Nothing changes
KILLING JOKE – Let’s all go (to the fire dances)