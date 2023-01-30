Poptones #132

Puntata n. 132 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, interamente dedicata a novità discografiche proposte da vecchie glorie del passato. Artisti usciti dall’ondata punk e post-punk di fine Settanta che non hanno mai smesso di comporre musica oppure artisti tornati sorprendentemente sulle scene dopo decenni di inattività.

Playlist

ANDY PARTRIDGE feat. HOLLY PARTRIDGE – Unwrap you at Christmas

DR. FEELGOOD – Inside out

HUGH CORNWELL – Red rose

RUTS DC – Poison games

SPEAR OF DESTINY – Shine

ESSENTIAL LOGIC – Alien boy

THE BUZZCOCKS – Nothingless world

NEWTOWN NEUROTICS – Liar liar

THE GODFATHERS – Midnight rider

LUKE HAINES & PETER BUCK – You’re my kind of guru

NIGEL LEWIS & THE ZORCHMEN – Teenagers from outer space

STRENGSBREW – Full bitch

JOHN DOE – Never coming back

JULIAN COPE – Cunts can fuck off

