Poptones #132
Puntata n. 132 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, interamente dedicata a novità discografiche proposte da vecchie glorie del passato. Artisti usciti dall’ondata punk e post-punk di fine Settanta che non hanno mai smesso di comporre musica oppure artisti tornati sorprendentemente sulle scene dopo decenni di inattività.
Playlist
ANDY PARTRIDGE feat. HOLLY PARTRIDGE – Unwrap you at Christmas
DR. FEELGOOD – Inside out
HUGH CORNWELL – Red rose
RUTS DC – Poison games
SPEAR OF DESTINY – Shine
ESSENTIAL LOGIC – Alien boy
THE BUZZCOCKS – Nothingless world
NEWTOWN NEUROTICS – Liar liar
THE GODFATHERS – Midnight rider
LUKE HAINES & PETER BUCK – You’re my kind of guru
NIGEL LEWIS & THE ZORCHMEN – Teenagers from outer space
STRENGSBREW – Full bitch
JOHN DOE – Never coming back
JULIAN COPE – Cunts can fuck off