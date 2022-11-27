Poptones #125

Nella puntata n. 125 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche da parte di band accomunate da una sensibilità Sixties.

Playlist

HURRY – Keep being yourself

ALTERNMODERNS – The others

FLEUR – Besoin de personne

THEE STRAWBERRY MYNDE – Try as I might

THE STEP – Let me be the one

SOUL REVIVERS – Got to live

SOUL REVIVERS – Got to du

ODD MEN OUT – Mary B.

CRYSTAL JACQUELINE – Peace will come

PHIL ROYAL – For the light

MORDECAI SMYTH – In your dark space

SULA BASSANA – Nostalgia

About Poptones