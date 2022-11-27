Poptones #125
Nella puntata n. 125 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche da parte di band accomunate da una sensibilità Sixties.
Playlist
HURRY – Keep being yourself
ALTERNMODERNS – The others
FLEUR – Besoin de personne
THEE STRAWBERRY MYNDE – Try as I might
THE STEP – Let me be the one
SOUL REVIVERS – Got to live
SOUL REVIVERS – Got to du
ODD MEN OUT – Mary B.
CRYSTAL JACQUELINE – Peace will come
PHIL ROYAL – For the light
MORDECAI SMYTH – In your dark space
SULA BASSANA – Nostalgia