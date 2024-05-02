Pangea 261

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

CARLOS GIFFONI, Ticking Clock, Dream Walker (Ideologic Organ)

FOREST SWORDS, Pearl of Hail, Torch / Pearl of Hail (Ninja Tune)

BLACK DECELERANT, two, Reflections Vol. 2: Black Decelerant (RVNG Intl.)

METRONOMY x NAIMA BOCK x JOSHUA IDEHEN, With Balance, Posse EP Volume 2 (Ninja Tune)

CREATION REBEL, That’s More Like It, Hostile Environment (On-U Sound)

STEREOLAB, Percolations (John McEntire Remix), Little Pieces of Stereolab (A Switched On Sampler) (Duophonic UHF Disks)

INNODE, Air Liquide, Grain (Editions Mego)

HUDSON MOHAWKE & NIKKI NAIR, Set The Roof (Flux Pavilion Remix), Set The Remixes (Warp Records)

μ-ZIQ, Hyper Daddy (single mix), Grush (Planet Mu)

SILENT SERVANT, Violencia (Kalon Mix), Sandwell District – Where Next? (The Point Of Departure Recording Company)

FUNCTION, Inter, Sandwell District – Where Next? (The Point Of Departure Recording Company)

ANDREA TAEGGI, Planetesimals, Nattdett (Hands in The Dark)

CLARISSA CONNELLY, An Embroidery, World Of Work (Warp Records)

BROADCAST, The Games You Play, Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 (Warp Records)

NILUFER YANYA, Like I Say (I Runaway) (Ninja Tune)

BEEN STELLAR, Sweet, Scream From New York NY (Dirty Hit)

DIRTY THREE, Love Changes Everything I, Love Changes Everything (Drag City)

THOM YORKE, Prize Giving, Confidenza (Music For The Film by Daniele Luchetti) (XL Recordings)

ERIKA ANGELL, Dress of Stilness, The Obsession With Her Voice (Constellation)

SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE WITH PATTI SMITH, Pasolini, Correspondences Vol.1 (Bella Union)