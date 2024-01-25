Pangea 255

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

C. DIAB, The Excuse Of Fiction, Imerro (Tonal Union)

KIM MYHR & KITCHEN ORCHESTRA, VI, Hereafter (Sofa)

BUZZ’ AYAZ, Zali (Glitterbeat)

AZIZA BRAHIM, Thajliba, Mawja (Glitterbeat)

BUCK MEEK, Cuero Dudes (4AD)

BLACK PUMAS, Mrs. Postman, Chronicles Of A Diamond (ATO Records)

KIM GORDON, BYE BYE, The Collective (Matador)

LYNKS, CPR, Abomination (Heavenly Recordings)

SOFT-BODIED HUMANS, Detragon (Big PeopleBusiness) feat. sbk, Kaijugrime (Cut A Lonely Figure)

HEAVEE, Sumthin’ Different, Unleash (Hyperdub)

SPEEDY J, Perfect Pitch, Ginger (Warp Records)

VEGYN, The Path Less Travelled, The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions (PLZ Make It Ruins)

MICHAEL VINCENT WALLER, Vibrafono Studio (Prefuse 73 Remix), Moments Remixes (play loud! Productions)

POINT OF MEMORY, Carried By Ravens, Void Pusher (Misanthropic Agenda)

CONCETTO SPAZIALE, Abitacolo, Concetto Spaziale (Suoni Possibili)

VITTORIO MONTALTI / BLOW UP PERCUSSION, 1A+1B, The Smell of Blue Electricity (col legno)

LEONARDO BARBADORO, Bel_Exp II, Musica Automata (Helical)

ANGLES & ELLE-KARI WITH STRINGS, Une certaine paix, The Death of Kalypso (Thanatosis Produktion)

MINARU, Sleeping Giant, Blue Forty-Seven (Blue Tapes)