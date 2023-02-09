Pangea 237

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

ALL THAT WE SEE OR SEEM, Myrskymielella, All That We See or Seem (Miasmah Recordings)

FATIMA AL QADIRI, Mojik, Gumar (Hyperdub)

3PHAZ, Labash, Ends Meet (Souk Records)

SIMONA ZAMBOLI, A Laugh Will Bury You, A Laugh Will Bury You (Mille Plateaux)

KING AYISOBA, Bossi Labome (feat. Awilo One), Work Hard (Glitterbeat Records)

BONOBO & JACQUES GREENE, Fold (Outlier)

MURCOF, Memoria, Martes + Utopía (20th Anniversary Edition) (The Leaf Label)

RADBOUD MENS, Feedback, Continuous (ERS)

ROLAND SCHAPPERT, Cadiz, ROUTE 2 (R-ecords)

KAMMERFLIMMER KOLLEKTIEF, Sechstes Kapitel (herausgewunden), Schemen (Karlrecords)

ALFA MIST, BC, Variables (Anti-)

MANUEL MOTA & DAVID GRUBBS, na margem sul (excerpt), na margem sul (Room40)