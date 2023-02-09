Pangea 237
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Tracklist
ALL THAT WE SEE OR SEEM, Myrskymielella, All That We See or Seem (Miasmah Recordings)
FATIMA AL QADIRI, Mojik, Gumar (Hyperdub)
3PHAZ, Labash, Ends Meet (Souk Records)
SIMONA ZAMBOLI, A Laugh Will Bury You, A Laugh Will Bury You (Mille Plateaux)
KING AYISOBA, Bossi Labome (feat. Awilo One), Work Hard (Glitterbeat Records)
BONOBO & JACQUES GREENE, Fold (Outlier)
MURCOF, Memoria, Martes + Utopía (20th Anniversary Edition) (The Leaf Label)
RADBOUD MENS, Feedback, Continuous (ERS)
ROLAND SCHAPPERT, Cadiz, ROUTE 2 (R-ecords)
KAMMERFLIMMER KOLLEKTIEF, Sechstes Kapitel (herausgewunden), Schemen (Karlrecords)
ALFA MIST, BC, Variables (Anti-)
MANUEL MOTA & DAVID GRUBBS, na margem sul (excerpt), na margem sul (Room40)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).