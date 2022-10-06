/

Pangea 230

Playlist

THIS IMMORTAL COIL, Where Are You, The World Ended A Long Time Ago (Ici d’ailleurs)
CATHERINE GRAINDORGE featuring IGGY POP, The Dictator, The Dictator (Glitterbeat Records/tak:til)
MAI MAI MAI, Il futuro perduto, Rimorso (Maple Death Records)
SIMONE LALLI, F:E:G fuoco e ghiaccio
DEEPCHILD, Now Suspended, Fathersong (Mille Plateaux)
AUTOMATISME & STEFAN PAULUS, Santis, Gap/Void (Constellation Records)
KABUKI DREAM, Giorgio MorOrwell, Abstract (Veidt Records)
ALIENATIONIST, 3 Mannerless, Don’t Worry, You Can Always Be Reborn As a Screenshot (Self-released)
DYLAN PEIRCE, Heights, Pindrops (Digital in Berlin)
JOYFULTALK, Body Stone, Familiar Science (Constellation Records)
HORSE LORDS, Mess Mend, Comradely Objects (RVNG Intl.)
CHERI KNIGHT, Prime Numbers, American Rituals (Freedom To Spend)
LINUS + ØKLAND/VAN HEERTUM/ZACH, Ostinato, light as never (Aspenedities Aspen)
STEVE FORS, it’s nothing, but still, it’s nothing, but still (Hallow Ground)
MAGNUS GRANBERG, Night Will Fade and Fall Apart For Ensemble, Night Will Fade and Fall Apart (Thanatosis Produktion)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 18 – 19:30 (adottato a inizio 2022).

