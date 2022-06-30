Pangea 227

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ALBERTO BOCCARDI, Una Variopinta Immagine Divisa, Petra (Room40)

JANA IRMERT, Stratum, What Happens At Night (Fabrique Records)

T DE COBRE, No Nunca, Síntomas de techno – Underground electronic waves from Peru (1985-1991) (Buh Records)

I. JORDAN, First Time Back, Always Been / First Time Back (Ninja Tune)

T. GOWDY; Miracles, Miracles (Constellation Records)

ANMA, Richter, Envlps (Syncopathic Recordings)

PARTICLE K, Archetype 000 (PK)

LORAINE JAMES, Zig Zags, V.A. – The Harmonic Canon Remixes (Nonclassical)

KODE9, The Break Up, Escapology (Hyperdub)

TONY BONTANA, Slide (prod. Shotgun Sheila), P.O.V.

DYLAN MOON, I-80, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)

JOHN MCGUIRE, Pulse Music I, Pulse Music (Unseen Worlds)

GIUSEPPE IELASI, The Prospect, The Prospect (12K)