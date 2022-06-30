Pangea 227
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Playlist
ALBERTO BOCCARDI, Una Variopinta Immagine Divisa, Petra (Room40)
JANA IRMERT, Stratum, What Happens At Night (Fabrique Records)
T DE COBRE, No Nunca, Síntomas de techno – Underground electronic waves from Peru (1985-1991) (Buh Records)
I. JORDAN, First Time Back, Always Been / First Time Back (Ninja Tune)
T. GOWDY; Miracles, Miracles (Constellation Records)
ANMA, Richter, Envlps (Syncopathic Recordings)
PARTICLE K, Archetype 000 (PK)
LORAINE JAMES, Zig Zags, V.A. – The Harmonic Canon Remixes (Nonclassical)
KODE9, The Break Up, Escapology (Hyperdub)
TONY BONTANA, Slide (prod. Shotgun Sheila), P.O.V.
DYLAN MOON, I-80, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)
JOHN MCGUIRE, Pulse Music I, Pulse Music (Unseen Worlds)
GIUSEPPE IELASI, The Prospect, The Prospect (12K)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 18 – 19:30 (adottato a inizio 2022).