Pangea 223

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

STEFANO PILIA, Ascensio, Spiralis Aurea (Die Schachtel)

SIMON GRAB & FRANCESCO GIUDICI, Sirens, [No] Surrender (-OUS)

BARNETT + COLOCCIA, Escalator, Third Wilderness (SIGE Records)

PJUSK, Uro, Salt og Vind (12K)

PLESS, La Cienaga, Hypernormal (Everest Records)

FENNESZ, Fa (2022 Remaster), Hotel Paral.lel (Editions Mego)

HACO, Mutant Street, Infinite Limits: a Generative Music Compilation (Mubert)

LORAINE JAMES, Cold Air, V.A. – MSCTY EXPO UNKNOWN PLEASURES ZONE (MSCTY)

700 BLISS, Candace Parker feat. Muqata’a, Nothing to Declare (Hyperdub)

FOLLY GROUP, Paying The Price, Human And Kind (Technicolour)

DYLAN MOON, 10 Apples, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)

JAMESZOO, Music For Bat Caves, Blind (Brainfeeder)

ŠIROM, Wilted Superstition Engaged In Copulation, The Liquified Throne of Simplicity (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

ROBERT HAIGH, Waltz On Treated Wire, Human Remains (Unseen Worlds)

GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO, Neve senza vento, Polvere di rabbia (Kohlhaas)