Noise Attack! – 25/4/22

Una nuova playlist ricca di nomi da tenere d’occhio, a partire dai violentissimi Apex Predator da Seattle.

Playlist

REDEMPTION DENIED, “Testament”

WINNERZ CIRCLE, “Hous Of Cardz”

VOORSTAD, “The Gray Law”

FORCE, “No One To Trust” / “Forced Expression”

ILL COMM, “all in”

APEX PREDATOR, “Respect Is Earned” / “Intruding Thoughts”

CAULDRON, “Crossing The Threshold”

OPEN CASKET, “Ceaseless Discharge”

SHROUDED INFINITY, “Through Caverns Unknown”

CARNAL SAVAGERY, “Scent Of Death”

KONTUSION, “Rotting With Sickness”