Mr. Henry – “Lone Star”

Il mondo di Mr. Henry e di Preludes To Nowhere si svela sotto ai nostri occhi e forse ci si rende conto di come questo disco possa esserne l’apice. Difficile ipotizzarlo in partenza, considerando che Lazily Go Through…, inciso ben 21 anni fa, rimaneva ancor impresso per la sua naturalezza nel bagnare in nero un cantautorato molto ben delineato. Poi la vita, i dischi, i progetti ed il ritorno alla formula madre in un percorso che ritrova solchi che con gli anni sono diventati sempre più profondi. La voce, il tocco, il languore e l’intensità, la veridicità delle parole, difficili da fermare come gocce di pioggia a scivolare sulle pietre.

Questo brano è una porta, aprendola ci si ritrova in un buio che non spaventa, ma che ci presenta un conto che ognuno di noi sarà tenuto a saldare personalmente, per capire finalmente le strade da percorrere, le presenze da aspettare, i domani da attendere.

LONE STAR

Chase the rain before it hits the ground

tears of the springtime

turned into an ocean dream

refracting the moon in drops too small

the screams inside us rise to fall.

The first to fall is the last to fade

when it comes to us no one is safe

when it comes to you I’m flakin’ off

like water on a stone

I think I’ll leave the city and start to walk alone.

What is still real

like wounds, hope and fear

like the wind on the hill

shaking the leaves,

this wood and these string,

what’s left of a dream,

just gives me no thrills

am I still real?

Deep down in your mind

behind the rain

you’ ll reach me again.