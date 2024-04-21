LOUD! – “Yesterday Is Tomorrow”, 18.04.2024

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

RUTH WILHELMINE MEYER – NOFZS2406060 – We (“One Voices”, Simax Classics, PSC1406, 2024)

ANDREAS TROBOLLOWITSCH FEAT. ALEX KRANABETTER AND MARTIN EBERLE – Truba (“Truba”, Futura Resistenza, RESLP030, 2024)

SIMINA OPRESCU – B (“Sound of Matter”, Hallow Ground HG2402, 2024)

DAVID WALLRAF – They Sidestep Extinction (“The Commune Of Nightmares”, Karlrecords, KR113, 2024)

GALATI – With wide, unbelieving eyes (“Cold as a February sky”, Glacial Movements, GM054, 2024)

INNODE – Impactopium (“Grain”, Editions Mego, eMego311V, 2024)

JULES ARCHIVE – March Evening (“Platonic Tales”, Hidden Harmony Recordings, HHLTS02, 2024)

DAVID GRUBBS & LIAM KEENAN – Gemini Cluster (“Your Music Encountered in a Dream”, Room40 RM4223, 2024)

THE TELESCOPES – Dead Head Lights (“Growing Eyes Becoming String”, Fuzz Club Records,FC203, 2024)

KIM GORDON – It’s Dark Inside (“The Collective”, Matador, OLE2029CD, 2024)

VIRGIN PRUNES – Yesterday is Tomorrow – Come to Daddy (2024 Instrumental Remix by Apparition) (“A New Form Of Beauty Parts 1-4”, BMG – VP002DCD, 2024)

LUSTMORD – Hence Shall They Be Devoured All Of Them (“Much Unseen Is Also Here”, Pelagic Records,PEL 251, 2024)