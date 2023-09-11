Let’s Panic Later 82 e 83: Francia e Spagna

Let’s Panic Later 82 e 83 sono trasmissioni dedicate alle scene sperimentali e noise presenti in Francia e Spagna nei primi anni Ottanta.

Let’s Panic Later Part 82 – Francia 1978-85

01. Symphonynachevée – Ilitch

02. After the Last Gaze – Die Form

03. Loin Dans Le Froid – DDAA

04. Trois Gouttes de Sang – Vox Populi!

05. Damnée Petite Sophie – Dead Heat

06. Satan – Ghédalia Tazartès

07. Reve de Fièvre – Ericka Irganon

08. Larousse Baron Bic – Rosa Yemen

09. First Funk – Alesia Cosmos

10. Noctambule – Denier du Culte

11. Leila – M.Nomized

12. Our Only Food… – Ptose

13. Never Come Back – Kas Product

14. Les Mammouths – Les Boeufs

15. Experimenting – DZ Lectric & Anton Shield

Let’s Panic Later 83 – Spagna 1981-88

01. Comisario de la Luz IV – Esplendor Geometrico

02. Espejismos – Camino Al Desvan

03. Ultimatum 3 Y Cierre – 32 Guájar’s Fáragüit

04. La Edad del Bronce – Mecanica Popular

05. Asma – Macromassa

06. Dodo – Depósito Dental

07. Tiento – Eduardo Polonio

08. Sobre La Palabra Piedra – Doenado El Ur

09. Teatro Sucio – Orfeon Gagarin

10. Come Back to Bali / Quite Colours – Idee du Femelle

11. La Náusea – Decúbito Supino

12. Arquetipos – Interaccion