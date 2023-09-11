Let’s Panic Later 82 e 83: Francia e Spagna
Let’s Panic Later 82 e 83 sono trasmissioni dedicate alle scene sperimentali e noise presenti in Francia e Spagna nei primi anni Ottanta.
Let’s Panic Later Part 82 – Francia 1978-85
01. Symphonynachevée – Ilitch
02. After the Last Gaze – Die Form
03. Loin Dans Le Froid – DDAA
04. Trois Gouttes de Sang – Vox Populi!
05. Damnée Petite Sophie – Dead Heat
06. Satan – Ghédalia Tazartès
07. Reve de Fièvre – Ericka Irganon
08. Larousse Baron Bic – Rosa Yemen
09. First Funk – Alesia Cosmos
10. Noctambule – Denier du Culte
11. Leila – M.Nomized
12. Our Only Food… – Ptose
13. Never Come Back – Kas Product
14. Les Mammouths – Les Boeufs
15. Experimenting – DZ Lectric & Anton Shield
Let’s Panic Later 83 – Spagna 1981-88
01. Comisario de la Luz IV – Esplendor Geometrico
02. Espejismos – Camino Al Desvan
03. Ultimatum 3 Y Cierre – 32 Guájar’s Fáragüit
04. La Edad del Bronce – Mecanica Popular
05. Asma – Macromassa
06. Dodo – Depósito Dental
07. Tiento – Eduardo Polonio
08. Sobre La Palabra Piedra – Doenado El Ur
09. Teatro Sucio – Orfeon Gagarin
10. Come Back to Bali / Quite Colours – Idee du Femelle
11. La Náusea – Decúbito Supino
12. Arquetipos – Interaccion