Let’s Panic Later 79 e 80: Insane Music e ICR (Integrated Circuit Records)

L’etichetta Insane Music è stata fondata agli inizi degli anni Ottanta in Belgio da Alain Neffe, principalmente come piattaforma per inumerosi progetti di Neffe stesso (tra cui Human Flesh, Pseudo Code, Bene Gesserit con la moglie Nadine Bal e molti altri), ma anche con l‘intento di pubblicare compilation su cassetta dedicate ad artisti della scena internazionale sperimentale di quel periodo, per esempio Colin Potter, Tara Cross, Bill Pritchard, Merzbow…

LPL Part 79 è dedicata ad una selezione di tracce dalla serie di cassette “Insane Music For Insane People”, pubblicata in 23 volumi tra il 1981 e il 1988.

La ICR (Integrated Circuit Records) è stata fondata a Londra nel 1980 da Colin Potter. Analogamente alla Insane Music di (sulle cui compilation Potter è apparso più volte) la ICR è stata e continua a essere sia una piattaforma per i progetti del suo fondatore che un veicolo per la promozione di artisti stilisticamente affini.

LPL 80 offre una selezione dalle compilation su cassetta pubblicate dalla ICR negli anni Ottanta.

Tracklist “Insane Music 1981-1987”:

01. Cortex B – Cortex

02. The Law – Amor Fati

03. Villages – Los Paranos

04. Soon – Svatopluck

05. Tonight – Algebra Suicide

06. Sweater Sickness – Vanishing Family

07. A Chinese Smile – Bill Pritchard

08. Psychicat – Traumspiel

09. Virgin Hermits – The Horsemen

10. Tribulation – Psyclones

11. Mitch – Empty Wien

12. La Chanson de Valérie – M.A.L.

13. Distant Jungle – Synthetic Products

14. Compromises – Bourbonese Quark

15. Boiling Water – Åreknuteknyterne

16. Les Fourmis – Jean-Louis Descloux

17. Frontal Rizotto Theme – Urovisions

18. Waiting For Zorro – Pseudo Code

19. Indians – Human Flesh

20. Dub Waiters – Storm in a Nutshell

Tracklist “ICR 1980-1987”:

01. Ismalia – Those Little Aliens

02. The Lope I – Colin Potter

03. Do the Dog – David Jackman

04. Black Mikado – Dave Jones

05. Sundance – Ian Boddy

06. Harmless Thought – Carl Matthews

07. Murder By Furniture – Colin Potter

08. She Moves Like a Machine – Citizens of Science

09. Humanly Possible – Stratis

10. Talkback – 96 Eyes

11. Nautilus – Peter Frohmader

12. Islands – Kevin O’Neill

13. Titanic – Asmus Tietchens

14. Skrying – Paul Nagle