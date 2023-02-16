Fange: “À La Racine” / “Sang-Vinaigre”, un corto in tre capitoli

La band francese industrial/sludge Fange pubblicherà il suo quarto album Privation il 10 marzo per Throatuiner. Per cominciare a far girare la notizia ha messo su YouTube un corto girato dal collettivo Les Furtifs. Uniti alle immagini, due pezzi dal nuovo disco, “À La Racine” e “Sang-Vinaigre”.

I Fange sono:

Benjamin Moreau – songwriting, chitarre, programming, synth, voce

Matthias Jungbluth – voce, testi

Antoine Perron – basso, voce

Titouan Le Gal – chitarre, voce