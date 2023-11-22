Area Contaminata #155
Novità e ristampe trip hop e dub nella puntata #155 di Area Contaminata.
Tracklist
Dijit feat. Deedz – Bako
Tricky – Hell Is Round The Corner (1995 BBC radio session)
Irreversible Entanglements – Our Land Back
African Head Charge – Passing Clouds
Creation Rebel – Salutation Gardens
Holy Tongue – Dey Sey Dub
Youth meets Radical Dance Faction – Welcome To The Edge
Fun Boy Three – Tell Me Why (Demo)
The Revolutionaries – One More Dub
Jay Glass Dubs feat. Spivak– Narcissus
Forest Swords – Line Gone Gold