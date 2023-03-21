Area Contaminata #134 – #135 – #136

Puntata #134 di Area Contaminata che si sviluppa su sonorità ambient, dilatate e rarefatte, particolarmente indicate per un ascolto notturno.

Tracklist

Kevin Richard Martin – Saint Josse

Final – Untitled 6

Burial – Exokind

μ-Ziq – 4Am

Civilistjävel! – Fyrkant

Biosphere – The Things I Tell You (Alternate Version)

Novità e ristampe post-punk e art-rock nell’episodio #135 di Area Contaminata.

Tracklist

The Tubs – Illusion Pt.II

Shame – Fingers Of Steel

Shame – Limbo

The Murder Capital – Return My Head

Italia 90 – Competition

Modern Eon – The Grass Still Grows

The The – $1 One Vote

Sleaford Mods – UK GRIM

Slowthai – Feel Good

Sleeping Dogs – Suzy’s Song

Lack Of Knowledge – We’re Looking For People

Zounds – Can’t Cheat Karma

La puntata #136 di Area Contaminata propone una serie di novità in ambito elettronico, con artisti quali: Duncan Gray, Rrose, James Holden, Orbital, Luke Vibert, As One, Tolouse Low Trax e Nina Walsh.

Tracklist

Duncan Gray – Boatface (Bedford Fall Players Remix)

Rrose – In Place Of Matter

James Holden – Common Land

Orbital – Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)

Luke Vibert – Stairs Wine

As One – The Ladder (Ian O’Brien Remix)

Tolouse Low Trax – Non Giudicare

Nina Walsh – Goodnight Sweet Drug

