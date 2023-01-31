Area Contaminata #130

L’episodio #130 di Area Contaminata si divide idealmente in due parti. La prima vede protagoniste formazioni scozzesi e prende spunto da una serie di eventi recenti: la reunion dei Delgados, l’uscita a sorpresa del nuovo album dei Belle and Sebastian e la pubblicazione del libro “Hungry Beat: The Scottish Pop Underground Movement (77-84)”, in cui viene celebrata la storia definitiva delle labels Fast Product e Postcard. La seconda parte invece è dedicata a nuove uscite di artisti i cui esordi risalgono agli anni ’70/’80.

Playlist

The Delgados – Pull The Wires From The Wall (John Peel Session 16/07/1997)

Belle and Sebastian – When We Were Very Young

The Nu Forest ft. The Pastels and Jarvis Cocker – I Picked A Flower

The Soup Dragons – Quite Content

Article 58 – Event To Come

The Wake – Give Up

Scars – Horrorshow

Josef K – Radio Drill Time

Robyn Hitchcock – The Inner Life Of Scorpio

David Lance Callahan – Beautiful Laundrette

Julian Cope – Cunts Can Fuck Off

Pete Astor – Fine and Dandy

About Area Contaminata