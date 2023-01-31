Area Contaminata #130
L’episodio #130 di Area Contaminata si divide idealmente in due parti. La prima vede protagoniste formazioni scozzesi e prende spunto da una serie di eventi recenti: la reunion dei Delgados, l’uscita a sorpresa del nuovo album dei Belle and Sebastian e la pubblicazione del libro “Hungry Beat: The Scottish Pop Underground Movement (77-84)”, in cui viene celebrata la storia definitiva delle labels Fast Product e Postcard. La seconda parte invece è dedicata a nuove uscite di artisti i cui esordi risalgono agli anni ’70/’80.
Playlist
The Delgados – Pull The Wires From The Wall (John Peel Session 16/07/1997)
Belle and Sebastian – When We Were Very Young
The Nu Forest ft. The Pastels and Jarvis Cocker – I Picked A Flower
The Soup Dragons – Quite Content
Article 58 – Event To Come
The Wake – Give Up
Scars – Horrorshow
Josef K – Radio Drill Time
Robyn Hitchcock – The Inner Life Of Scorpio
David Lance Callahan – Beautiful Laundrette
Julian Cope – Cunts Can Fuck Off
Pete Astor – Fine and Dandy