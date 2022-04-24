Area Contaminata #107 + #108
Novità e ristampe in ambito elettronico nell’episodio #107 di Area Contaminata.
Playlist
Civilistjävel – Untitled B1
Huerco S. – Plonk VIII
Brainwaltzera – Re: Laps (Roll With Id)
Fleck ESC – Faking Sweet
Japanese Telecom – The Making Of Ultraman
Nik Colk Void – Big Breather
Moon Wiring Club – The Original Phantom Roller
μ-Ziq – Giddy All Over
Source Direct – Snake Style
Area Contaminata torna ad occuparsi di dub music con la puntata #108, presentando alcune novità e uno speciale dedicato alla On-U Sound, in occasione del quarantennale celebrato con una serie di pubblicazioni ed una serata londinese dalla line-up stellare.
Playlist
Yabby You & The Prophets – Creation Rock Version
Dennis Bovell – Half Way To Za-Ion (Za-Ion-Dub)
King Jammy – Closed Border Dub
The Clash – Red Angel Dragnet (feat. Ranking Roger)
Gary Clail Soundsytem – Violence
Horace Andy – Safe From Harm
Adrian Sherwood – Red Cross Knight Rhythm
Lee ‘Scratch” Perry – Many Names Of God
Mark Stewart + Maffia – These Things Happen
Tackhead – Mind At The End Of The Tether
Barmy Army – Billy Bonds M.B.E.