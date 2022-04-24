Area Contaminata #107 + #108

Novità e ristampe in ambito elettronico nell’episodio #107 di Area Contaminata.

Playlist

Civilistjävel – Untitled B1

Huerco S. – Plonk VIII

Brainwaltzera – Re: Laps (Roll With Id)

Fleck ESC – Faking Sweet

Japanese Telecom – The Making Of Ultraman

Nik Colk Void – Big Breather

Moon Wiring Club – The Original Phantom Roller

μ-Ziq – Giddy All Over

Source Direct – Snake Style

Area Contaminata torna ad occuparsi di dub music con la puntata #108, presentando alcune novità e uno speciale dedicato alla On-U Sound, in occasione del quarantennale celebrato con una serie di pubblicazioni ed una serata londinese dalla line-up stellare.

Playlist

Yabby You & The Prophets – Creation Rock Version

Dennis Bovell – Half Way To Za-Ion (Za-Ion-Dub)

King Jammy – Closed Border Dub

The Clash – Red Angel Dragnet (feat. Ranking Roger)

Gary Clail Soundsytem – Violence

Horace Andy – Safe From Harm

Adrian Sherwood – Red Cross Knight Rhythm

Lee ‘Scratch” Perry – Many Names Of God

Mark Stewart + Maffia – These Things Happen

Tackhead – Mind At The End Of The Tether

Barmy Army – Billy Bonds M.B.E.

About Area Contaminata