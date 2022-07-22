Poptones #113
Puntata n. 113 di Poptones dove Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più rappresentative del Luglio 1982.
Playlist
THE LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH – Open you eyes
PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES – Up yer bum
RED ALERT – Sell out
THE PURPLE HEARTS – Scooby Doo
THE SMALL WORLD – Love is dead
SQUIRE – Girl on a train
RUTS DC – Accusation
THE NEATS – The monkey’s head (in the corner of the room)
X – Motel room in by bed
FEAR – I don’t care about you
THE BLUE ORCHIDS – Bad education
ARTERY – The clown
THE SOUND – Hot house
COCTEAU TWINS – Wax and wayne
JOHN FOXX – ENDLESSLY
D.A.F. – Verlieb dich in mich
YAZOO – Don’t go
DEXY’S MIDNIGHT RUNNERS – Come on Eileen