Poptones #113

Puntata n. 113 di Poptones dove Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più rappresentative del Luglio 1982.

Playlist

THE LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH – Open you eyes

PETER AND THE TEST TUBE BABIES – Up yer bum

RED ALERT – Sell out

THE PURPLE HEARTS – Scooby Doo

THE SMALL WORLD – Love is dead

SQUIRE – Girl on a train

RUTS DC – Accusation

THE NEATS – The monkey’s head (in the corner of the room)

X – Motel room in by bed

FEAR – I don’t care about you

THE BLUE ORCHIDS – Bad education

ARTERY – The clown

THE SOUND – Hot house

COCTEAU TWINS – Wax and wayne

JOHN FOXX – ENDLESSLY

D.A.F. – Verlieb dich in mich

YAZOO – Don’t go

DEXY’S MIDNIGHT RUNNERS – Come on Eileen

