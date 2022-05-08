Poptones #108

Le uscite più rappresentative di maggio 1982 in Poptones n. 108, condotto da Gabriele Savioli.

Playlist

DURAN DURAN, Hungry Like The Wolf

ABC, The Look of Love

MODERN ENGLISH, Melt With You

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN, The Back of Love

SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES, Fireworks

THE CURE, HANGING GARDEN

THEATRE OF HATE, The Hop

THE CLASH, Atom Tan

CHELSE, Running Free

HUSKER DU, In a Free Land

THE SALVATION ARMY, She Turns to Flowers

THE SUNNYBOYS, You Don’t Need Me

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY, THE DIM LOCATOR

GANG OF FOUR, I Love The Man in Uniform

NEW ORDER, Temptation

About Poptones