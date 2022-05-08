Poptones #108
Le uscite più rappresentative di maggio 1982 in Poptones n. 108, condotto da Gabriele Savioli.
Playlist
DURAN DURAN, Hungry Like The Wolf
ABC, The Look of Love
MODERN ENGLISH, Melt With You
ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN, The Back of Love
SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES, Fireworks
THE CURE, HANGING GARDEN
THEATRE OF HATE, The Hop
THE CLASH, Atom Tan
CHELSE, Running Free
HUSKER DU, In a Free Land
THE SALVATION ARMY, She Turns to Flowers
THE SUNNYBOYS, You Don’t Need Me
THE BIRTHDAY PARTY, THE DIM LOCATOR
GANG OF FOUR, I Love The Man in Uniform
NEW ORDER, Temptation