Pangea 260

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

GRACE CUMMINGS, A Precious Thing, Ramona (ATO Records)

ROTEM GEFFEN, The Night is the Night, The Night is the Night (Thanatosis Produktion)

JULIA HOLTER, These Morning, Something In The Room She Moves (Domino)

CLARISSA CONNELLY, Into This Called Loneliness, World Of Work (Warp Records)

SPECIO, Flux, Specio (Prohibited)

ICEBOY VIOLET & NUEEN, Closer, You Said You’d Hold My Hand Through The Fire (Hyperdub)

WU-LU, Daylight Song, Learning To Swim On Empty (Warp Records)

AVALANCHE KAITO, Talitakum, Talitakum (Glitterbeat)

LLEROY, Cilicio, AA.VV. – Sound Bloody Sound (Bloody Sound)

ARAB STRAP, Strawberry Moon, I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore (Rock Action)

ELKKA, Your Skin, Prism of Pleasure (Ninja Tune)

VALEDICTION, Part 2, Resonance (Keroxen)

JLIN, Borealis (ft. Björk), Akoma (Planet Mu)

MOUNT KIMBIE, The Trail, Sunset Violent (Warp Records)

WUKIR SURYADI, Pikiran dan kepentingan (Thoughts and Concerns), Siklus dan Doa (Discrepant)

FYEAR, Pt II Mercury Looms, Fyear (Constellation)

AHMED, Nights On Saturn (excerpt), Giant Beauty (Fönstret 9-13)