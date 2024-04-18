/

Pangea 260

Tracklist

GRACE CUMMINGS, A Precious Thing, Ramona (ATO Records)
ROTEM GEFFEN, The Night is the Night, The Night is the Night (Thanatosis Produktion)
JULIA HOLTER, These Morning, Something In The Room She Moves (Domino)
CLARISSA CONNELLY, Into This Called Loneliness, World Of Work (Warp Records)
SPECIO, Flux, Specio (Prohibited)
ICEBOY VIOLET & NUEEN, Closer, You Said You’d Hold My Hand Through The Fire (Hyperdub)
WU-LU, Daylight Song, Learning To Swim On Empty (Warp Records)
AVALANCHE KAITO, Talitakum, Talitakum (Glitterbeat)
LLEROY, Cilicio, AA.VV. – Sound Bloody Sound (Bloody Sound)
ARAB STRAP, Strawberry Moon, I’m totally fine with it don’t give a fuck anymore (Rock Action)
ELKKA, Your Skin, Prism of Pleasure (Ninja Tune)
VALEDICTION, Part 2, Resonance (Keroxen)
JLIN, Borealis (ft. Björk), Akoma (Planet Mu)
MOUNT KIMBIE, The Trail, Sunset Violent (Warp Records)
WUKIR SURYADI, Pikiran dan kepentingan (Thoughts and Concerns), Siklus dan Doa (Discrepant)
FYEAR, Pt II Mercury Looms, Fyear (Constellation)
AHMED, Nights On Saturn (excerpt), Giant Beauty (Fönstret 9-13)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

