Pangea 234

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

LUEENAS, Hemera, Lueenas (Barkhausen Recordings)

BLACK OX ORKESTAR, Lamed-Vovnik, Everything Returns (Constellation Records)

PACIFIC WALKER, Mycelium Ab Astris Ad Astra I, Pacific Walker (BlueSanct)

BRUNO DORELLA, Mercurio, Paradiso (13/Silentes)

9CENTO9, Come rotte ripercorse, Come il mare dentro (EEEE)

TOMAS HALLONSTEN, Düsseldorf – Douala, Monolog (Thanatosis Produktion)

PERPETUAL BRIDGE, Flying Stones, Astral Departures (Everest Records)

3PHAZ, Sharayet, Ends Meet (Souk Records)

CARL STONE, Vatanim, Gall Tones (Unseen Worlds)

TRANS ZIMMER & THE DJS, Lost Marbles, Trans Zimmer & The Djs (Artetetra)

EUGENIA POST MERIDIEM, ocean flaws, like I need a tension (Bronson Recordings)

TRÓNCO, Medin, s/t (Torto Editions)

THIS IMMORTAL COIL, Chaostrophy (remix by Deadverse), Twisted By Love (bonus EP), The World Ended A Long Time Ago (Ici d’ailleurs)

ETCETERAL, Dunno, Rhizome (Glitterbeat Records/tak:til)

THE NECKS, Imprinting, Travel (Northern Spy)