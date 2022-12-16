Pangea 234
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Tracklist
LUEENAS, Hemera, Lueenas (Barkhausen Recordings)
BLACK OX ORKESTAR, Lamed-Vovnik, Everything Returns (Constellation Records)
PACIFIC WALKER, Mycelium Ab Astris Ad Astra I, Pacific Walker (BlueSanct)
BRUNO DORELLA, Mercurio, Paradiso (13/Silentes)
9CENTO9, Come rotte ripercorse, Come il mare dentro (EEEE)
TOMAS HALLONSTEN, Düsseldorf – Douala, Monolog (Thanatosis Produktion)
PERPETUAL BRIDGE, Flying Stones, Astral Departures (Everest Records)
3PHAZ, Sharayet, Ends Meet (Souk Records)
CARL STONE, Vatanim, Gall Tones (Unseen Worlds)
TRANS ZIMMER & THE DJS, Lost Marbles, Trans Zimmer & The Djs (Artetetra)
EUGENIA POST MERIDIEM, ocean flaws, like I need a tension (Bronson Recordings)
TRÓNCO, Medin, s/t (Torto Editions)
THIS IMMORTAL COIL, Chaostrophy (remix by Deadverse), Twisted By Love (bonus EP), The World Ended A Long Time Ago (Ici d’ailleurs)
ETCETERAL, Dunno, Rhizome (Glitterbeat Records/tak:til)
THE NECKS, Imprinting, Travel (Northern Spy)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 18 – 19:30 (adottato a inizio 2022).