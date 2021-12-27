LOUD! – “… Departure”, 16.12.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

NURSE WITH WOUND – 3 Lesbian sardines (“3 lesbian sardines”, United Dairies – UD 432, 2021)

AFRICAN IMPERIAL WIZARD – Cetshwayo kaMpande (“Cetshwayo kaMpande”, Tesco Organisation, 136, 2019)

DIANA ROGERSON – Blue bottle (“Blue bottle in a jam jar”, 2021)

JOHANNA HEDVA – O Death (“Black moon lilith in pisces in the 4th house”, Sming Sming – SSB-002, 2021)

RICHARD YOUNGS – Hilary (“House Music”, Meme – meme007CD, 1997)

ALVA NOTO – Oval noise (“HYbr-ID”, Noton, N-056, 2021)

ANNE GILLIS – Reath (” _…_”, Art Into Life – Art into Life 026, 2021)

ALEXIS MARSHALL – Night Coming (“House of Lull House of When“, Sargent House – SH237, 2021)

LAIBACH – Mi Kuejemo Bodocnost (“We Forge The Future (Live At Reina Sofia)”,God Records, GOD60, 2021)

O YUKI CONJUGATE – Departure/Gathering Shadows/200ft Vertical Wall (“Equator”, Staalplaat, STCD088, 1995)