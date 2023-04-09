Brown Sugar – S13E21 20.03.2023
Brown Sugar per questa ventunesima puntata saggia le nuove uscite musicali e rende omaggio anche a Bobby Caldwell, grande cantautore americano prematuramente scomparso poche settimane fa.
Playlist
DJ Quik, Erick Sermon, Xzibit – Focus
Statik Selektah, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon,Method Man – Unpredictable
Dj Muggs, Madlib, Mayem Lauren – Wild Salmon
Talib Kweli, Madlib – Best year ever
Seun Kuti, Black Thought, VIC MENSA – Bad Man Lighter 2.0
Adi Oasis, Leven Kali – Naked
Hit-Boy, The Alchemist – Slipping Into Darkness
9th Wonder, Amber Navran, The Musalini – Take My Time
Ideal, Benny The Butcher, October L. – The Crown
Che Noir, Big Ghost Ltd, Ransom, 38 spash – Bad Apples
YUNGMORPHEUS – Playin’ the Same Game
Alfonzo Hunter – Weekend Thang
Bobby Caldwell – My Flame