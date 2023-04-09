Brown Sugar – S13E21 20.03.2023

Brown Sugar per questa ventunesima puntata saggia le nuove uscite musicali e rende omaggio anche a Bobby Caldwell, grande cantautore americano prematuramente scomparso poche settimane fa.

Playlist

DJ Quik, Erick Sermon, Xzibit – Focus

Statik Selektah, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon,Method Man – Unpredictable

Dj Muggs, Madlib, Mayem Lauren – Wild Salmon

Talib Kweli, Madlib – Best year ever

Seun Kuti, Black Thought, VIC MENSA – Bad Man Lighter 2.0

Adi Oasis, Leven Kali – Naked

Hit-Boy, The Alchemist – Slipping Into Darkness

9th Wonder, Amber Navran, The Musalini – Take My Time

Ideal, Benny The Butcher, October L. – The Crown

Che Noir, Big Ghost Ltd, Ransom, 38 spash – Bad Apples

YUNGMORPHEUS – Playin’ the Same Game

Alfonzo Hunter – Weekend Thang

Bobby Caldwell – My Flame