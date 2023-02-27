Brown Sugar – S13E17 20.02.2023
In questa diciassettesima puntata Brown Sugar va alla ricerca di buone vibrazioni, ricercandole tra le vecchie e le nuove sonorità.
Playlist
Dj Quik – Pet Cemetary
Common – What do you say
Mickey Diamond – Chrome Dome
Black Thought + Salaam Remi – The new Grit
Strange Fruit project – Eternally yours
Liv.e – Wild Animals
Remi, Sensible J, Lori – Brain
Larry June, the alchemist – 60 Days
Dizzy Wright – When the hate come
Noname – Sunny duet
Ill Camille – Twende!
Mellow Bag – Heartbeat
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar è un programma dedicato a rap, neo soul, R&B, funk, in onda tutti i lunedì dalle 18 alle 19 su Radio Città Fujiko