Brown Sugar – S13E17 20.02.2023

In questa diciassettesima puntata Brown Sugar va alla ricerca di buone vibrazioni, ricercandole tra le vecchie e le nuove sonorità.

Playlist

Dj Quik – Pet Cemetary

Common – What do you say

Mickey Diamond – Chrome Dome

Black Thought + Salaam Remi – The new Grit

Strange Fruit project – Eternally yours

Liv.e – Wild Animals

Remi, Sensible J, Lori – Brain

Larry June, the alchemist – 60 Days

Dizzy Wright – When the hate come

Noname – Sunny duet

Ill Camille – Twende!

Mellow Bag – Heartbeat