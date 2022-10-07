Brown Sugar – S13E02 03.10.2022
In questo secondo episodio di Brown Sugar si naviga tra le nuove uscite, ondeggiando tra il soul morbido e classico delle Womack e le barre dure di Rome Streets.
Playlist
Chops, Bahamadia-B – Girl Session
LMD, Madlib, MED, J Rocc – Birthday
Freddie Gibbs – Rabbit Vision
Marlowe, L’orange, Solemn Brigham, Blu, Joelle Ortiz
The Womack Sister- Daily
Rome Streets – Big Steppa
Common-Break My Heart
Loyle Carner – Nobody Knows
Coops – Wake em up
Chance the rapper – A bar about a bar
Joey Badass – One of us
Denzel Curry – The Ills (cold Booded soul)
Dj Premiere, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne – The Roots of all
Brown Sugar è un programma dedicato a rap, neo soul, R&B, funk, in onda tutti i lunedì dalle 18 alle 19 su Radio Città Fujiko