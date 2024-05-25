Area Contaminata #176

La puntata #176 di Area Contaminata ospita Gabriele Savioli alla co-conduzione ed è interamente dedicata al mod sound declinato nelle sue varie forme.

Tracklist

Il Senato – Honour Me

Mother Earth – Almost Grown

The In Sound – The Modernist

The Syphons (feat. Fay Hallam) – Chancer

Big Boss Man – The Real Bobby Dazzler

Tracie – Far From The Hurting Kind

Dee C Lee – For Once In My Life

Dexys – Come On Eileen (Live)

The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long

The Prisoners – Winter In June

Redskins – Turnin’ Loose (These Furious Flames)

About Area Contaminata