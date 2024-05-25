Area Contaminata #176
La puntata #176 di Area Contaminata ospita Gabriele Savioli alla co-conduzione ed è interamente dedicata al mod sound declinato nelle sue varie forme.
Tracklist
Il Senato – Honour Me
Mother Earth – Almost Grown
The In Sound – The Modernist
The Syphons (feat. Fay Hallam) – Chancer
Big Boss Man – The Real Bobby Dazzler
Tracie – Far From The Hurting Kind
Dee C Lee – For Once In My Life
Dexys – Come On Eileen (Live)
The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long
The Prisoners – Winter In June
Redskins – Turnin’ Loose (These Furious Flames)