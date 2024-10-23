Poptones #203

Puntata n. 203 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche dal sapore fine ’60 – primi ’70. Dal flower pop al glam stomp passando per il garage beat e la psichedelia.

Playlist

THE STEMS – Falling from the sky THE STEMS – For always (live) THE GORIES – Everything (that’s mine) SHANDY – Give us some shandy RVG – Don’t take it badly RVG – Pet sematery THE CRUEL SEA – Straight into the sun THE LOONS – Candlelight CHILD OF PANOPTES – Dream with me DANGEREENS – Walk on the water THE DREAM MACHINE – Cindy’s eyes BLACK MARKET KARMA – Puddle eyed sponger GROOVY UNCLE – I’m making excuses STEVE WYNN – Making good on my promises ROBYN HITCHCOCK – My white bicycle

About Poptones