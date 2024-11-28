Poptones #207

Puntata n. 207 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune novità discografiche in ambito garage punk, power pop e glam rock.

Playlist

JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET – Small thing

JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET – Miss your life

THE BEATPACK – Café conversation # 9

SHARP CLASS – Where I’d rather be

THE MADS – Piece of cake

THE MAHARAJAS – Nothing I can do

THE WRONG SOCIETY – Find me gone

THE CRYSTAL TEARDROP – Running out of time

DOM MARIANI – Jangleland

FLEUR! – L’amour

THE COURETTES – Here I come

THE TAMBLES – Why am I so blind

THE MYSTERY LIGHTS – In the streets

BOBBIE DAZZLE – Revolution

SO WHAT – Fog city prowlers

GIUDA – It’s not about the money

About Poptones