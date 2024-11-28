Poptones #207
Puntata n. 207 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune novità discografiche in ambito garage punk, power pop e glam rock.
Playlist
JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET – Small thing
JAMES TAYLOR QUARTET – Miss your life
THE BEATPACK – Café conversation # 9
SHARP CLASS – Where I’d rather be
THE MADS – Piece of cake
THE MAHARAJAS – Nothing I can do
THE WRONG SOCIETY – Find me gone
THE CRYSTAL TEARDROP – Running out of time
DOM MARIANI – Jangleland
FLEUR! – L’amour
THE COURETTES – Here I come
THE TAMBLES – Why am I so blind
THE MYSTERY LIGHTS – In the streets
BOBBIE DAZZLE – Revolution
SO WHAT – Fog city prowlers
GIUDA – It’s not about the money