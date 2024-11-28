Area Contaminata #192

L’episodio #192 di Area Contaminata propone nella prima parte una serie di nuove uscite in ambito post-punk e industrial, targate Downwards. Nella seconda, invece, spazio ai nuovi lavori di Rat Henry, The Cure, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds e, a chiudere, un omaggio ad Anita Lane.

Tracklist

Eros – Healing Waters / No Detail – Utility / The Wolfgang Press – Take It Backwards / Reducer – Crawl / Rat Henry – The Down And Out Cop / The Cure – Endsong / Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is) / Anita Lane – Sexual Healing

About Area Contaminata