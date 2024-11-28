Pangea 268
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Tracklist
PASSEPARTOUT DUO, Get Along, Argot
MONOPOLY CHILD STAR SEARCHERS, Neo-Metallic Mannequins, This Year In Coconuts Vol. 2 (Discrepant)
SIMON ÖGGL, Departure, Xenotopia (col legno)
NICOLAS GAUNIN, Huti Ghosts, Huti ゲーム (Artetetra)
JOHN GLACIER, Found, Like A Ribbon LP (Young)
CHARLOTTE JACOBS, DKVDW, a t l a s (New Amsterdam)
CHAOS SHRINE, Ose, Shadows Of The Invisible (EEEE)
CEL, Neustart Generation, Five minutes to self-destruct (Gagarin Records)
THE THE, Cognitive Dissident, Ensoulment (Ear Music / Cinéola)
ULRICH TROYER, LAGO DI GARDA feat. Roger Robinson, Transit Tribe (4Bit-Productions)
SWIM IGNORANT FIRE, Targa, Swim Ignorant Fire (Island House)
FRANCESCO SERRA, Personal Pt. 3, Personal (I dischi di Angelica)
PORTA D’ORO, Conta i passi la lepre?, Così dentro come fuori (Maple Death Records / Legno)
DIARIES OF DESTRUCTION, JC VD, DoD II (Self-release)
ALBERTO BOCCARDI, Stato Solido I, Apnea (Room40)
ALAN LAMB, Night Passage, Night Passage (Room40)
KEIJI HAINO, Black Eyes (violent), Black Blues (Room40)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).