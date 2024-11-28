Pangea 268

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

PASSEPARTOUT DUO, Get Along, Argot

MONOPOLY CHILD STAR SEARCHERS, Neo-Metallic Mannequins, This Year In Coconuts Vol. 2 (Discrepant)

SIMON ÖGGL, Departure, Xenotopia (col legno)

NICOLAS GAUNIN, Huti Ghosts, Huti ゲーム (Artetetra)

JOHN GLACIER, Found, Like A Ribbon LP (Young)

CHARLOTTE JACOBS, DKVDW, a t l a s (New Amsterdam)

CHAOS SHRINE, Ose, Shadows Of The Invisible (EEEE)

CEL, Neustart Generation, Five minutes to self-destruct (Gagarin Records)

THE THE, Cognitive Dissident, Ensoulment (Ear Music / Cinéola)

ULRICH TROYER, LAGO DI GARDA feat. Roger Robinson, Transit Tribe (4Bit-Productions)

SWIM IGNORANT FIRE, Targa, Swim Ignorant Fire (Island House)

FRANCESCO SERRA, Personal Pt. 3, Personal (I dischi di Angelica)

PORTA D’ORO, Conta i passi la lepre?, Così dentro come fuori (Maple Death Records / Legno)

DIARIES OF DESTRUCTION, JC VD, DoD II (Self-release)

ALBERTO BOCCARDI, Stato Solido I, Apnea (Room40)

ALAN LAMB, Night Passage, Night Passage (Room40)

KEIJI HAINO, Black Eyes (violent), Black Blues (Room40)