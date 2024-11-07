Poptones #205
Puntata n. 205 di Poptones, la prima di Novembre, nella quale Gabriele Savioli presenta le migliori uscite di 40 anni fa: novembre 1984.
Playlist
COCTEAU TWINS – Amelia
XTC – All you pretty girls
BALAAM & THE ANGEL – World of light
DALI’S CAR – Dali’s car
PREFAB SPROUT – When love breaks down
JULIAN COPE – Bill Drummond said
GENERAL PUBLIC – Tenderness
THE UNTOUCHABLES – Free yourself
THE MEN THEY COULDN’T HANG – Green fields of France
THE POGUES – Waxie’s dargle
THE SAINTS – Someone to tell me
ARTERY – Diamonds in the mine
SID PRESLEY EXPERIENCE – F for fake
ALIEN SEX FIEND – In God we trust (in cars we rust)
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN – Upside down
THE METEORS – Michael Myers
THE JET BLACK BERRIES – Macumba love
THE CELIBATE RIFLES – Sometimes
THE BARRACUDAS – Pieces broken
THE PRISONERS – Last thing on your mind