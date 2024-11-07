Poptones #205

Puntata n. 205 di Poptones, la prima di Novembre, nella quale Gabriele Savioli presenta le migliori uscite di 40 anni fa: novembre 1984.

Playlist

COCTEAU TWINS – Amelia

XTC – All you pretty girls

BALAAM & THE ANGEL – World of light

DALI’S CAR – Dali’s car

PREFAB SPROUT – When love breaks down

JULIAN COPE – Bill Drummond said

GENERAL PUBLIC – Tenderness

THE UNTOUCHABLES – Free yourself

THE MEN THEY COULDN’T HANG – Green fields of France

THE POGUES – Waxie’s dargle

THE SAINTS – Someone to tell me

ARTERY – Diamonds in the mine

SID PRESLEY EXPERIENCE – F for fake

ALIEN SEX FIEND – In God we trust (in cars we rust)

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN – Upside down

THE METEORS – Michael Myers

THE JET BLACK BERRIES – Macumba love

THE CELIBATE RIFLES – Sometimes

THE BARRACUDAS – Pieces broken

THE PRISONERS – Last thing on your mind

