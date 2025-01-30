/

Pangea 271

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

PARCHMAN PRISON PRAYER, Parchman Prison Blues, Another Mississippi Sunday Morning (Glitterbeat)
BANHA DA COBRA, La maldita felicidad, Lava Love (Discrepant)
LAURA AGNUSDEI, Ittiolalia, Flowers Are Blooming In Antarctica (Maple Death Records)
LOS PIRAÑAS, El nuevo Prometeo, Una Oportunidad más de triunfar en la vida (Glitterbeat)
LEATHERETTE, Itchy (Bronson Recordings)
SIMON GRAB & DAVID MEIER, Pillow, Porœs (-OUS)
ALOS, Embrace The Darkness (Las Shivas del Ritmo Remix) (Dio Drone / Archaelogical Records)
T. GOWDY, Strewn, Trill Scan (Constellation)
BICEP & ELIZA, CHROMA 008 TANGZ
TRAXMAN, House Of Werkz, Da Mind Of Traxman Vol.3 (Planet Mu)
WILL LONG, One In The Future, Long Trax 4 (Long Trax Productions)
POPULOUS, Luna ácida feat. Fuera, Isla diferente (Latinambient)
SLACKK, Okinawa Gonna Miss Ya, Loops For Glides
GRUP SES & GOKALP, Yay, Grup Ses & Gökalp (Discrepant)
JONI VOID, Vertigo (feat. Sook-Yin Lee), Every Life Is a Light (Constellation)
BOTANY, A Plastic Plant feat. SYMBOL, I’ve Been (Self-released)
BERNARD FORT, La dynamique du chant, Oiseaux (Tempo Reale Collection / Elli Records)
ANSIS BĒTIŅŠ & ARTŪRS ČUKURS, А Бог Адама створив рукама, Slavic Folk Songs (Xkatedral)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

Archivio puntate
Pagina Facebook