Pangea 271

Listen on Mixcloud

Tracklist

PARCHMAN PRISON PRAYER, Parchman Prison Blues, Another Mississippi Sunday Morning (Glitterbeat)

BANHA DA COBRA, La maldita felicidad, Lava Love (Discrepant)

LAURA AGNUSDEI, Ittiolalia, Flowers Are Blooming In Antarctica (Maple Death Records)

LOS PIRAÑAS, El nuevo Prometeo, Una Oportunidad más de triunfar en la vida (Glitterbeat)

LEATHERETTE, Itchy (Bronson Recordings)

SIMON GRAB & DAVID MEIER, Pillow, Porœs (-OUS)

ALOS, Embrace The Darkness (Las Shivas del Ritmo Remix) (Dio Drone / Archaelogical Records)

T. GOWDY, Strewn, Trill Scan (Constellation)

BICEP & ELIZA, CHROMA 008 TANGZ

TRAXMAN, House Of Werkz, Da Mind Of Traxman Vol.3 (Planet Mu)

WILL LONG, One In The Future, Long Trax 4 (Long Trax Productions)

POPULOUS, Luna ácida feat. Fuera, Isla diferente (Latinambient)

SLACKK, Okinawa Gonna Miss Ya, Loops For Glides

GRUP SES & GOKALP, Yay, Grup Ses & Gökalp (Discrepant)

JONI VOID, Vertigo (feat. Sook-Yin Lee), Every Life Is a Light (Constellation)

BOTANY, A Plastic Plant feat. SYMBOL, I’ve Been (Self-released)

BERNARD FORT, La dynamique du chant, Oiseaux (Tempo Reale Collection / Elli Records)

ANSIS BĒTIŅŠ & ARTŪRS ČUKURS, А Бог Адама створив рукама, Slavic Folk Songs (Xkatedral)